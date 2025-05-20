World Leaders Demand Halt to Israel's Gaza Offensive
The leaders of Britain, Canada, and France warned Israel of possible consequences should it not cease its military campaign in Gaza and remove aid restrictions. Concerns rise over famine risks, with global leaders advocating for a ceasefire and a two-state solution to end escalating tensions.
In a unified stance, the leaders of Britain, Canada, and France issued a stern warning to Israel, threatening 'concrete actions' if the nation continues its military offensive in Gaza and maintains restrictive aid policies.
The Israeli military's recent escalation has prompted international condemnation, with fears of a humanitarian crisis escalating amid barriers to essential aid. The joint statement highlights the potential breach of International Humanitarian Law as aid restrictions threaten to plunge Gaza further into famine.
In a reciprocal reaction, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Western leaders of rewarding a 'genocidal attack' and vowed to continue Israel's defensive measures. The international call for a ceasefire, backed by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, underscores the necessity for a long-term resolution through a two-state approach, amid growing casualties in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)