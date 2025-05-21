Global Health Figures Honored by WHO for Lifetime Achievements in Malaria and Beyond

At the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly on 20 May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bestowed the prestigious Award for Global Health upon two distinguished figures in global medicine: Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck of Senegal and Professor Sir Brian Greenwood of the United Kingdom. Both received honorary lifetime achievement recognitions for their extraordinary contributions to public health, particularly in malaria elimination and health system strengthening across Africa and beyond.

This annual award, established in 2019, celebrates individuals whose efforts have had a profound and lasting impact on the well-being of populations globally. This year’s award was especially notable for acknowledging the tireless, decades-long dedication of two scientists whose work spans clinical practice, policy reform, scientific discovery, and advocacy.

Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck: A Champion for African Health Systems

Senegalese physician and global health advocate, Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck, was recognized for her expansive role in reforming health care delivery and integrating disease control programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Her career has spanned clinical care, academic research, government service, and international advocacy.

While serving as Senegal’s Minister of Health, Professor Coll Seck led transformative reforms that expanded universal access to care and bolstered national health system infrastructure. Under her leadership, Senegal became a model for integrating programs targeting HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and maternal and child health, setting a precedent for other nations in the region.

Beyond her governmental role, Professor Coll Seck served as Executive Director of the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership from 2004 to 2011. In this capacity, she galvanized political and financial support for malaria control across low-income nations and coordinated global responses that significantly reduced malaria-related deaths and illnesses.

She has served on influential global boards, including the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH). Her advocacy extends into vaccine equity, financing health systems, and amplifying the leadership of women in health sectors globally.

Currently President of Forum Galien Afrique, Professor Coll Seck remains an active voice in shaping future health policies. Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized the importance of enduring global solidarity, women’s leadership, and science-driven health interventions. “This prize symbolizes trust in the values I defend: solidarity between peoples, science in the service of humanity, and the leadership of women in the health system,” she said.

Professor Coll Seck earned her medical degree from the University of Dakar and pursued postgraduate specialization in infectious diseases, bacteriology, and virology in France.

Professor Sir Brian Greenwood: Pioneering Researcher in Malaria and Infectious Diseases

Professor Sir Brian Greenwood’s extensive body of work spans over five decades, during which he has significantly shaped infectious disease control strategies worldwide. Best known for his groundbreaking research in malaria, his contributions have underpinned numerous public health victories in Africa.

Beginning his career in Nigeria in the 1960s, Professor Greenwood quickly became a leader in tropical medicine. His early work focused on measles, meningitis, malaria, and other high-burden diseases that plagued pediatric populations. He later moved to The Gambia, where he directed comprehensive field research and public health programs for decades.

One of his most impactful achievements was demonstrating the efficacy of insecticide-treated bed nets (ITNs), which substantially reduced child mortality and became a central pillar of malaria prevention globally. His clinical trials also played a critical role in the development and approval of the RTS,S malaria vaccine—the first vaccine recommended by WHO for widespread use against the disease.

Professor Greenwood returned to the UK in 1996 to join the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where he continues to mentor the next generation of public health scientists. His contributions to meningitis control through the use of the MenAfriVac vaccine in the African meningitis belt were pivotal in stopping regional epidemics, particularly in Chad. His research has since supported combining seasonal immunization campaigns with malaria chemoprevention, reinforcing integrated public health approaches.

Reflecting on his early experiences, he recounted, “The pediatric wards were full of measles, meningitis, malaria, polio. There were even still cases of smallpox. Under-5 mortality was around 400 per 1,000 in some parts of West Africa. Today, that has dropped tenfold. In The Gambia, it’s now about 40.”

A Legacy of Hope and Resilience

Dr. Tedros praised both laureates for their unwavering dedication to science, advocacy, and public service. “Their invaluable contributions have helped to alleviate the burden of malaria and other vaccine-preventable diseases and to build sustainable health system capacity in Africa,” he said.

Both Professor Coll Seck and Professor Greenwood have served on key WHO and global health advisory committees, shaping policies that affect millions. Their work has not only saved lives but transformed how the world approaches infectious disease prevention, health equity, and sustainable healthcare delivery.

The 2025 WHO Global Health Awards serve as a powerful reminder of the critical role of research, leadership, and collaboration in tackling the world’s most urgent health challenges. The enduring legacy of Professors Coll Seck and Greenwood continues to inspire new generations committed to health for all.