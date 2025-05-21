Amruth Swasth Bharath: Revolutionizing Health Diagnostics with AI

Hyderabad's Niloufer Hospital made history with the introduction of 'Amruth Swasth Bharath,' India's pioneering AI-based tool for non-invasive blood diagnostics. The launch event was attended by distinguished guests from the medical field and beyond.

This groundbreaking tool, developed with Quick Vitals' technology, utilizes AI and deep learning to offer rapid health diagnostics tailored to the Indian population. It holds promise particularly for children and pregnant women by facilitating quick and accessible health assessments.

The initiative promises to revolutionize health monitoring in India as it allows vital health checks using smartphones or tablets, drastically cutting down the time required for diagnostics. Gaining significant attention, Amruth Swasth Bharath signifies a leap forward in healthcare innovation.

