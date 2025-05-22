Left Menu

SBI-810: Pioneering Non-Opioid Pain Relief

A groundbreaking study reveals the efficacy of SBI-810, a non-opioid pain reliever, in mice. This novel compound targets specific nerve signals, reducing dependency on opioids for pain management without causing sedation or constipation. Human trials are anticipated alongside existing patents for this promising alternative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:49 IST
SBI-810: Pioneering Non-Opioid Pain Relief
Representative Image (image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent study highlights a promising non-opioid pain reliever, SBI-810, showing its potential to alleviate pain by calming specific nerve signals that send pain messages to the brain. Efficacy tests in mice demonstrated that SBI-810 effectively eased pain from surgery, bone fractures, and nerve injury without causing common side effects such as sedation or constipation.

The study, published in Cell on May 19, reveals SBI-810's ability to enhance the effectiveness of opioids even at lower doses, presenting a focused approach targeting a specific pain-relief pathway. Unlike opioids, SBI-810 avoids the euphoria associated with addiction, offering an analgesic solution without the risk of abuse.

Though SSI-810 is still in early development, Duke University researchers, led by Ru-Rong Ji, PhD, have secured multiple patents and are pursuing human trials. The need for pain relief alternatives is pressing; with over 80,000 opioid-related deaths annually, SBI-810 could offer a safer option for managing both acute and chronic pain conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025