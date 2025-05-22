SBI-810: Pioneering Non-Opioid Pain Relief

A recent study highlights a promising non-opioid pain reliever, SBI-810, showing its potential to alleviate pain by calming specific nerve signals that send pain messages to the brain. Efficacy tests in mice demonstrated that SBI-810 effectively eased pain from surgery, bone fractures, and nerve injury without causing common side effects such as sedation or constipation.

The study, published in Cell on May 19, reveals SBI-810's ability to enhance the effectiveness of opioids even at lower doses, presenting a focused approach targeting a specific pain-relief pathway. Unlike opioids, SBI-810 avoids the euphoria associated with addiction, offering an analgesic solution without the risk of abuse.

Though SSI-810 is still in early development, Duke University researchers, led by Ru-Rong Ji, PhD, have secured multiple patents and are pursuing human trials. The need for pain relief alternatives is pressing; with over 80,000 opioid-related deaths annually, SBI-810 could offer a safer option for managing both acute and chronic pain conditions.

