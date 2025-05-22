Left Menu

Covid-19 Cases Rise in Haryana: Health Authorities on Alert

Three coronavirus cases have been identified in Haryana, with two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad. Patients include a woman returning from Mumbai and a local man without travel history. Health authorities are monitoring cases closely and isolating affected individuals to prevent further spread.

Three new coronavirus cases have emerged in the Haryana districts of Gurugram and Faridabad, officials confirmed on Thursday. Gurugram reported two cases, including a 31-year-old woman who recently returned from Mumbai and a 62-year-old man with no travel history, both now in isolation.

In Faridabad, a 28-year-old resident of Sehtpur, working as a security guard, tested positive after experiencing fever, cough, and cold symptoms. He was diagnosed at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where a Covid test confirmed the infection, according to officials.

Dr. JP Rajliwal from the Gurugram health department stated that both patients are in home isolation under observation. The health department is tracking contacts of the patients for further testing. In the Faridabad case, Dr. Rambhagat noted that authorities await test results to confirm the virus variant, with the patient's family currently healthy.

