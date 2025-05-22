Left Menu

India: A Natural Laboratory for Exposomics

India is poised to lead global exposomics research, offering profound insights into disease prevention. The nation's blend of traditional and modern health challenges positions it as a global hub. Key figures stress the need for diverse scientific collaboration, leveraging India's unique environmental and social stressors for innovative research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is swiftly emerging as a global leader in exposomics research, driven by its unique combination of traditional and contemporary health risks, according to Dr Kalpana Balakrishnan of Sri Ramachandra Institute. She emphasizes the country's vast potential for groundbreaking discoveries in disease prevention, thanks to its diverse environmental landscape.

At a recent exposomics forum in Washington DC, organized by Johns Hopkins University, experts highlighted the dynamic nature of India's exposome. Unlike a fixed genome, the exposome encompasses all environmental exposures over a lifetime, significantly influencing health outcomes. Dr Balakrishnan argued that capturing these exposures requires advanced tools like High Resolution Mass Spectrometry and Next Generation Sequencing.

Dr Rima Habre from the University of Southern California underscored India's potential for global exposomics collaboration. Speaking at an ICMR-NIOH conference in Ahmedabad, Habre described India's diverse environmental stressors as offering invaluable insights into global health exposures. This, coupled with robust longitudinal research infrastructure, positions India as a pivotal player in the global exposomics initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

