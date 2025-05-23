Left Menu

Major U.S. Banks Eye Joint Stablecoin Initiative

Leading U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are in preliminary talks to create a joint stablecoin. This move aims at enhancing their transactions between cryptocurrencies and fiat currency. Discussions are at an early stage, with no responses yet from the involved banks to confirm the developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 07:21 IST
Major U.S. Banks Eye Joint Stablecoin Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

May 22 (Reuters) - Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are contemplating a partnership to issue a joint stablecoin, as reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

According to the report, the plan aims to facilitate smoother transactions between cryptocurrencies and traditional fiat currencies, leveraging stablecoins that are commonly pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar.

While talks are still in early stages and subject to change, the idea is to allow additional banks to join the consortium, enhancing the digital currency's utility beyond its initial backers. No official comment has been made by the banks as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025