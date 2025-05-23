Left Menu

Tragic Blood Mismatch: Pregnant Woman's Death Sparks Hospital Scrutiny

A 23-year-old pregnant woman, named Chaina, died at Jaipur's SMS Hospital after allegedly receiving incompatible blood. Admitted for low haemoglobin and tuberculosis, she experienced severe reactions post-transfusion. While hospital officials deny mishandling, the incident raises concerns about potential errors in the blood transfusion process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:32 IST
Tragic Blood Mismatch: Pregnant Woman's Death Sparks Hospital Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pregnant woman, aged 23, died at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital amid allegations of receiving a mismatched blood transfusion.

Chaina, from Tonk district, was admitted on May 12 with critically low haemoglobin and tuberculosis, officials confirmed. Sources reported a blood group discrepancy arose, leading to concerns over a possible transfusion error.

The incident, marked by denial from hospital staff, has not yet led to any formal inquiry or official statement, leaving the family searching for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

