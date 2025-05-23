Tragic Blood Mismatch: Pregnant Woman's Death Sparks Hospital Scrutiny

A pregnant woman, aged 23, died at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital amid allegations of receiving a mismatched blood transfusion.

Chaina, from Tonk district, was admitted on May 12 with critically low haemoglobin and tuberculosis, officials confirmed. Sources reported a blood group discrepancy arose, leading to concerns over a possible transfusion error.

The incident, marked by denial from hospital staff, has not yet led to any formal inquiry or official statement, leaving the family searching for answers.

