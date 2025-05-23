Breakthrough Biosensor Revolutionizes Early Detection of Breast Cancer

NIT Rourkela researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking semiconductor-based biosensor that can detect breast cancer cells without traditional lab procedures. This novel device distinguishes cancerous from healthy cells using their dielectric properties, potentially transforming early diagnostic methods.

The importance of early detection in combating breast cancer is underscored by the rising number of cases worldwide, particularly in India. Current diagnostic methods often require complex infrastructure and trained personnel, limiting their accessibility in remote areas, an issue exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new biosensor, utilizing Tunnel Field Effect Transistors, demonstrates high sensitivity and precision, distinguishing cancer cells based on their higher dielectric constant. Significantly more affordable than existing methods, it promises to make early breast cancer detection more accessible, even potentially in mobile and home settings.

