Left Menu

Breakthrough Biosensor Revolutionizes Early Detection of Breast Cancer

Researchers at NIT Rourkela have developed an innovative, semiconductor-based biosensor for early breast cancer detection. This cost-effective device functions without complex laboratory procedures or chemicals, distinguishing cancerous cells through their interaction with microwave radiation. This technology promises broader accessibility, especially in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:49 IST
Breakthrough Biosensor Revolutionizes Early Detection of Breast Cancer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NIT Rourkela researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking semiconductor-based biosensor that can detect breast cancer cells without traditional lab procedures. This novel device distinguishes cancerous from healthy cells using their dielectric properties, potentially transforming early diagnostic methods.

The importance of early detection in combating breast cancer is underscored by the rising number of cases worldwide, particularly in India. Current diagnostic methods often require complex infrastructure and trained personnel, limiting their accessibility in remote areas, an issue exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new biosensor, utilizing Tunnel Field Effect Transistors, demonstrates high sensitivity and precision, distinguishing cancer cells based on their higher dielectric constant. Significantly more affordable than existing methods, it promises to make early breast cancer detection more accessible, even potentially in mobile and home settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025