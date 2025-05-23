Unveiling the Health Headlines: Major Developments Across Pharmaceuticals, Policies, and Global Health

In a bullish week for Hong Kong's capital markets, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Mirxes Holdings saw positive trading debuts, raising a combined $1.4 billion. The market witnessed over $6.5 billion in trading, led by CATL's historic $5.3 billion listing.

The White House's MAHA report highlights potential links between processed foods, chemicals, and stress to chronic illnesses in American children, emphasizing rising concerns over obesity and mental health disorders. Meanwhile, animal health experts advocate for broader vaccine use to prevent disease spread.

Novo Nordisk offers discounted Wegovy amid a ban on cheaper duplicates, while Bayer receives regulatory nod for prolonged intervals in Eylea treatments. The U.S. FDA and CDC announce advisories and approvals, managing public health concerns amidst policy changes and industry movements.

