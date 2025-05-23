Delhi Gears Up for Potential COVID Spike: Advisory for Hospitals
The Delhi government has issued a Covid-19 advisory urging hospitals to prepare for a possible surge. The advisory mandates the availability of medical resources, genome sequencing of positive cases, and daily updates on health portals. Hospitals must ensure all equipment is functional and adhere to respiratory safety protocols.
The Delhi government has taken proactive steps by issuing an advisory on Friday, ensuring hospitals are equipped to handle a potential surge in Covid-19 cases. This precautionary measure comes as states like Gujarat, Haryana, and Kerala have reported new cases.
The Health Department's advisory mandates hospitals to prepare resources including beds, oxygen, and vaccines. Furthermore, they are to ensure that all medical equipment, such as ventilators and Bi-PAP machines, are operational.
Hospitals must also conduct genome sequencing for positive samples and report daily health data. The advisory emphasizes maintaining respiratory protocols, like mask-wearing in health premises, to contain the spread of infection.
