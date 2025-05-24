Left Menu

Telangana Maintains Control Over COVID-19 Amid Global Fluctuations

Telangana's Health Minister, Damodar Rajanarasimha, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in a high-level meeting. A case in Hyderabad recovered fully, and experts discussed global trends and India's stable scenario. Officials assured no new advisories are needed as COVID-19 is endemic, emphasizing precaution and monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-level meeting aimed at assessing Telangana's COVID-19 scenario and seasonal disease preparedness, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha received updates on global and national trends. A recent COVID-19 recovery in Hyderabad and the uneventful status of the JN.1 variant underscore functional stability, officials confirmed.

The global scenario shows slight increases in COVID-19 cases in some countries, though hospitalization rates are low. In India, the situation remains stable with sporadic JN.1 variant cases which pose no significant concern. Experts highlighted the endemic nature of COVID-19 and periodic fluctuation in case numbers as normal behavior.

Minister Rajanarasimha emphasized vigilance and public education, urging citizens to practice personal hygiene. The state is well-equipped with testing kits and healthcare facilities. Officials continue monitoring emerging situations in other regions and reaffirm that no new health advisories are necessary at this point.

