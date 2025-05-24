Telangana Maintains Control Over COVID-19 Amid Global Fluctuations

In a high-level meeting aimed at assessing Telangana's COVID-19 scenario and seasonal disease preparedness, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha received updates on global and national trends. A recent COVID-19 recovery in Hyderabad and the uneventful status of the JN.1 variant underscore functional stability, officials confirmed.

The global scenario shows slight increases in COVID-19 cases in some countries, though hospitalization rates are low. In India, the situation remains stable with sporadic JN.1 variant cases which pose no significant concern. Experts highlighted the endemic nature of COVID-19 and periodic fluctuation in case numbers as normal behavior.

Minister Rajanarasimha emphasized vigilance and public education, urging citizens to practice personal hygiene. The state is well-equipped with testing kits and healthcare facilities. Officials continue monitoring emerging situations in other regions and reaffirm that no new health advisories are necessary at this point.