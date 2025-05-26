No Alarm as India Monitors Mild Covid Wave

As Covid cases see a slight rise in certain regions of India, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr. Rajiv Behl, has addressed public concerns, stating that the current severity of infections remains mild, and there is no immediate cause for worry.

Dr. Behl elaborated on the tracking of new Covid sub-variants, identified through genome sequencing in western and southern regions. These variants, named LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, are part of the Omicron family and have not shown any significant increase in severity, according to the analysis.

Efforts are underway to monitor further developments through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, while the World Health Organization continues to classify these sub-variants as 'Variants Under Monitoring.' Current data does not necessitate vaccinations or immediate public action, although vigilance is advised.

