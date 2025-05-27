Britain Invests £3 Billion in Workforce Skills Training

The British government announced a historic investment of £3 billion to enhance domestic skills and reduce dependency on foreign labor. The funding aims to create 120,000 training opportunities in vital sectors such as construction, engineering, and health.

This initiative comes amidst rising job market challenges, with over 21% of working-age Britons neither employed nor seeking employment, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Labour government faces increasing political pressure following the electoral gains of Reform UK, a right-wing, anti-immigration party.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer articulated the end of open-border policies, emphasizing domestic workforce development. However, businesses warn that without systemic training reforms, these measures could impair economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)