Supreme Court Challenges Health Insurance Policy on Epilepsy Exclusion

The Supreme Court has requested the government's response to a petition challenging the omission of epilepsy from health insurance coverage. The plea, filed by Sanvedana Foundation, argues that excluding epilepsy violates constitutional rights and restricts healthcare access for affected individuals. The existing policy, as stated by IRDA, deems epilepsy a permanent exclusion.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday called for the Centre to respond to a legal challenge against the exclusion of epilepsy from health insurance coverage. This follows pleas from the NGO Sanvedana Foundation, which claims that the exemption violates the constitutional rights of individuals with epilepsy.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notices to both the Centre and the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDA), aiming to reassess IRDA's decision marking epilepsy as a permanent exclusion in their health insurance standardization plan.

The petition argues that categorizing epilepsy under permanent exclusion is both scientifically and constitutionally flawed, limiting healthcare access for those affected. This forms part of a broader debate about the fair inclusion of neurological conditions in insurance policies.

