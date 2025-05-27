Thane's COVID-19 Update

Left Menu

Thane reported 24 fresh coronavirus cases, with nine hospitalizations and 46 under home quarantine. One patient succumbed to diabetes-related complications at a civic hospital last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Thane city has reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, health officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Currently, nine patients are being treated in hospitals while 46 individuals are observing home quarantine measures.

A patient with underlying diabetes complications unfortunately passed away at a civic hospital last week.

