Thane's COVID-19 Update
Thane reported 24 fresh coronavirus cases, with nine hospitalizations and 46 under home quarantine. One patient succumbed to diabetes-related complications at a civic hospital last week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Thane city has reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, health officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Currently, nine patients are being treated in hospitals while 46 individuals are observing home quarantine measures.
A patient with underlying diabetes complications unfortunately passed away at a civic hospital last week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
