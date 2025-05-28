U.S. Overhauls COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Controversy

The United States has revised its stance on COVID-19 vaccines, ceasing recommendations for routine inoculations in pregnant women and healthy children. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his vaccine skepticism, made the announcement, bypassing the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices.

This decision, falling in line with President Trump's objective to downsize federal operations, is controversial. Traditionally, changes to immunization schedules are decided after substantial scientific consultation and deliberation. Experts warn that circumventing the usual procedures could have legal and health repercussions.

While some acknowledge the diminishing severity of COVID-19 in children, this decision has drawn criticism for potentially endangering public health and influencing vaccine policies by politics rather than science. Insurance companies and vaccine manufacturers are assessing impacts as they await further guidance.

