Left Menu

U.S. Overhauls COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Controversy

The U.S. Health Secretary announced a halt on routine COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, diverging from CDC procedures. The move aligns with aims to reduce federal oversight, but has sparked debate over the scientific basis and political influences on vaccine policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:24 IST
U.S. Overhauls COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Controversy
vaccination

The United States has revised its stance on COVID-19 vaccines, ceasing recommendations for routine inoculations in pregnant women and healthy children. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his vaccine skepticism, made the announcement, bypassing the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices.

This decision, falling in line with President Trump's objective to downsize federal operations, is controversial. Traditionally, changes to immunization schedules are decided after substantial scientific consultation and deliberation. Experts warn that circumventing the usual procedures could have legal and health repercussions.

While some acknowledge the diminishing severity of COVID-19 in children, this decision has drawn criticism for potentially endangering public health and influencing vaccine policies by politics rather than science. Insurance companies and vaccine manufacturers are assessing impacts as they await further guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025