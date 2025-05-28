U.S. Overhauls COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Controversy
The U.S. Health Secretary announced a halt on routine COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, diverging from CDC procedures. The move aligns with aims to reduce federal oversight, but has sparked debate over the scientific basis and political influences on vaccine policies.
The United States has revised its stance on COVID-19 vaccines, ceasing recommendations for routine inoculations in pregnant women and healthy children. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his vaccine skepticism, made the announcement, bypassing the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices.
This decision, falling in line with President Trump's objective to downsize federal operations, is controversial. Traditionally, changes to immunization schedules are decided after substantial scientific consultation and deliberation. Experts warn that circumventing the usual procedures could have legal and health repercussions.
While some acknowledge the diminishing severity of COVID-19 in children, this decision has drawn criticism for potentially endangering public health and influencing vaccine policies by politics rather than science. Insurance companies and vaccine manufacturers are assessing impacts as they await further guidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Controversy Over Budget Cuts and Vaccine Stance
Son Heung-min Faces Blackmail Scandal Over False Pregnancy Claim
Pregnancy at Risk: Rising Heat Threatens Maternal Health
Polio Campaign Under Threat: Workers Abducted Amidst Immunization Efforts
US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy