Controversy Brews: CDC and FDA Shift COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations for Healthy Individuals
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on May 27, 2025, that COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. The FDA will approve new vaccines only for adults 65 and older and those at high risk. Public health experts express concerns over this shift.
- Country:
- United States
On May 27, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Health and Human Services Secretary, declared a significant policy shift, stating that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will exclude COVID-19 vaccines from its recommended list for healthy children and pregnant women. This ends the universal recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination for these groups and raises concerns among public health experts.
This announcement follows the FDA's decision released a week earlier, limiting new vaccine approvals to adults aged 65 and over and individuals with risk factors for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These decisions mark a departure from prior practices where vaccines were broadly endorsed regardless of individual risk.
The decision has sparked debate among experts, particularly organizations like the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Academy of Pediatrics, who underscore the proven benefits of vaccination for children and pregnant women. Questions arise regarding the support for caregivers and household members of high-risk individuals, who are omitted from the current recommendations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Controversy Over Budget Cuts and Vaccine Stance
Papua New Guinea Celebrated for Eliminating Trachoma as a Public Health Problem
Reversing Course: End of Universal COVID Shots for Pregnant Women and Children
Health Headlines: Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, and Public Health Challenges
CDC Shifts COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendations for Pregnant Women and Children