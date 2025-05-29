Left Menu

Controversy Brews: CDC and FDA Shift COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations for Healthy Individuals

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on May 27, 2025, that COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. The FDA will approve new vaccines only for adults 65 and older and those at high risk. Public health experts express concerns over this shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indiana | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:22 IST
Controversy Brews: CDC and FDA Shift COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations for Healthy Individuals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On May 27, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Health and Human Services Secretary, declared a significant policy shift, stating that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will exclude COVID-19 vaccines from its recommended list for healthy children and pregnant women. This ends the universal recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination for these groups and raises concerns among public health experts.

This announcement follows the FDA's decision released a week earlier, limiting new vaccine approvals to adults aged 65 and over and individuals with risk factors for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These decisions mark a departure from prior practices where vaccines were broadly endorsed regardless of individual risk.

The decision has sparked debate among experts, particularly organizations like the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Academy of Pediatrics, who underscore the proven benefits of vaccination for children and pregnant women. Questions arise regarding the support for caregivers and household members of high-risk individuals, who are omitted from the current recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025