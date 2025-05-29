Left Menu

Brazil Achieves Foot-and-Mouth Disease-Free Status

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has officially declared Brazil free of foot-and-mouth disease without the need for vaccination. This was announced by the Brazilian meatpacker lobby, Abrafrigo, on Thursday.

This recognition is a substantial achievement for Brazil, known as the world's foremost beef exporter. It enhances Brazil's reputation and standing in the global meat industry.

The acknowledgment by WOAH marks a pivotal moment in Brazil's livestock management, showcasing its commitment to high health standards and improving its competitive edge internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

