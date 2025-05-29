Left Menu

If Periods Could Talk: A Call for Menstrual Dignity in India

Initial Hygiene's #PeriodDignity campaign breaks the silence on menstruation in India, advocating for systemic change with compelling messaging. The campaign highlights the contradictions in menstrual care access and calls for improved hygiene infrastructure. It's a rallying cry for dignity, urging society to address the crisis faced by menstruators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:14 IST
If Periods Could Talk: A Call for Menstrual Dignity in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Initial Hygiene spearheads the #PeriodDignity campaign to confront India's menstrual stigmas. The initiative, 'If Periods Could Talk,' aims to shed light on the silence and shame surrounding menstruation.

Despite the availability of sanitary products, many women face unhygienic conditions due to lack of facilities, often abandoning education. Initial Hygiene's advocacy seeks systemic change and encourages infrastructure improvement in workplaces and institutions for proper menstrual care.

Nishat Goyal, COO of Initial Hygiene India, calls for investment in dignity during menstruation, motivating organizations to adopt inclusive solutions that transform essential hygiene infrastructure. Through conversation, commitment, and comprehensive services, the campaign endeavors to redefine societal norms around menstrual health.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025