If Periods Could Talk: A Call for Menstrual Dignity in India

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Initial Hygiene spearheads the #PeriodDignity campaign to confront India's menstrual stigmas. The initiative, 'If Periods Could Talk,' aims to shed light on the silence and shame surrounding menstruation.

Despite the availability of sanitary products, many women face unhygienic conditions due to lack of facilities, often abandoning education. Initial Hygiene's advocacy seeks systemic change and encourages infrastructure improvement in workplaces and institutions for proper menstrual care.

Nishat Goyal, COO of Initial Hygiene India, calls for investment in dignity during menstruation, motivating organizations to adopt inclusive solutions that transform essential hygiene infrastructure. Through conversation, commitment, and comprehensive services, the campaign endeavors to redefine societal norms around menstrual health.