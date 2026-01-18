Modi Sparks NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu: A Political Showdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the NDA campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Maduranthakam on January 23, according to BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagenthran.

Nagenthran announced that Modi will speak at a massive public gathering, symbolizing the NDA's electoral confrontation with the current DMK government. Speculation about the alliance partners—a crucial aspect of the campaign—remained unanswered, highlighting suspense before the rally.

Amidst accusations of copied election promises, Nagenthran defended the AIADMK manifesto, dismissing DMK's allegations as overblown. Meanwhile, BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan underscored Modi's visit as a precursor to NDA's anticipated success in 2026, echoing confidence in their campaign strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)