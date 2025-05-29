India Pioneers Health Innovation: A Visionary Path with Ayushman Bharat

On Thursday, Health Minister J P Nadda urged the industry to lead innovation in health screening, highlighting the Modi government's efforts in the sector over the last decade. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Nadda lauded the comprehensive health policy implemented by the BJP government in 2017, with a pronounced focus on preventive healthcare.

Nadda emphasized the theme 'Building Trust- India First', calling for a unified national effort to fortify healthcare systems in line with India's 2047 development goals. The plan aims to reduce the health burden significantly through 1,75,000 healthcare centres manned by community health officers and a robust tele-medicine system. Emphasizing India's position as the 'pharmacy of the world' and a leader in medical devices, he challenged the private sector to innovate further.

Nadda cited India's successes, such as creating 23 AIIMS and 780 medical colleges, and the world's largest health coverage program, Ayushman Bharat, which assures health security for all above the age of 70. With CII President Sanjiv Puri, he launched the CII Centre for Health, focusing on multi-stakeholder collaboration, aiming at affordable innovation, and establishing a personalised healthcare ecosystem powered by technology and data.

