JP Nadda Urges States to Fast-Track TB, Measles-Rubella Elimination Efforts

In a decisive push to accelerate India’s efforts toward disease elimination and health system strengthening, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a high-level review meeting with Health Ministers of 8 States and Union Territories. The agenda centered on the elimination of Tuberculosis (TB) and Measles-Rubella, as well as reviewing the utilization of funds under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the 15th Finance Commission allocations.

The meeting, attended by several senior state representatives and health officials, signaled a renewed call for urgency and efficiency in tackling India’s public health challenges.

Participating States and Leadership

Health leaders from across India participated, including:

Shri N. Rangasamy, Chief Minister, Puducherry

Shri Brajesh Mishra, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Health Minister, Himachal Pradesh

Shri Biyuram Wahge, Health Minister, Arunachal Pradesh

Shri Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane, Health Minister, Goa

Shri Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Health Minister, Rajasthan

Dr. Balbir Singh, Health Minister, Punjab

Dr. Irfan Ansari, Health Minister, Jharkhand

Senior Union Health Ministry officials including Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, were also present.

TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Scaling the Momentum

Shri Nadda praised states for their enthusiastic participation in the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which saw over 12.97 crore people screened, and 7.19 lakh TB patients notified—including 2.85 lakh asymptomatic cases.

The campaign, originally launched to cover high-risk populations, has now been extended to all districts nationwide. The Minister emphasized that states must now institutionalize regular reviews of key TB indicators, such as:

Presumptive case examination rates

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) coverage

Treatment success ratios

Uptake of nutrition and support schemes

Community Participation and Early Detection

Highlighting the need for Jan Bhagidari (public participation), Shri Nadda urged states to actively involve Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, and elected representatives in the TB elimination drive.

He emphasized that universal and early screening is key to eliminating TB, stating, “We must bring down TB incidence to below 47 cases per lakh and mortality to under 3 per lakh.” Portable chest X-ray screening, coupled with NAAT confirmation, was encouraged to ensure early diagnosis among asymptomatic individuals.

Focus on Nutrition and Social Support

The Minister also raised concern over low participation in Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (which provides nutritional support to TB patients) and Ni-kshay Mitra, an initiative that encourages community members and institutions to support TB patients.

“These schemes are critical to ensure complete and compassionate care for patients. States must work to boost awareness and enrollments,” he said.

Progress on Measles-Rubella Elimination

While commending efforts to eliminate Measles-Rubella (MR), Shri Nadda noted that several districts are still reporting MR cases. He emphasized the need to:

Strengthen immunization drives in under-covered districts

Address vaccine hesitancy and improve community outreach

Ensure zero-dose children are tracked and immunized

He called on states to align efforts with the national goal of complete MR elimination, reiterating that no child should be left behind.

Fast-Track Infrastructure Utilization: PM-ABHIM and 15th FC Funds

A key concern raised by the Union Health Minister was the underutilization of funds sanctioned under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the 15th Finance Commission.

Shri Nadda cautioned that only one year remains for the utilization of these allocations and called for:

Rapid completion of ongoing health infrastructure projects

Real-time monitoring of fund usage

Enhanced coordination between state health departments and implementing agencies

He stressed that these investments are critical for expanding healthcare access, building diagnostics capacity, and preparing India for future public health emergencies.

Sharing Best Practices and State Responses

Participating states shared innovative models and localized interventions that have yielded success in TB detection, immunization coverage, and infrastructure implementation. Highlights included:

Community mobilization strategies

School-based health awareness drives

Deployment of mobile diagnostic vans

Leveraging telemedicine in remote areas

These best practices will be documented and shared with all states to promote replication and scalability.

A Call to Action for Viksit Bharat

Concluding the meeting, Shri Nadda reiterated that health is the cornerstone of India’s development journey toward Viksit Bharat @2047. He urged all states to adopt a mission-mode approach to:

Eliminate TB and Measles-Rubella

Strengthen healthcare systems through timely fund deployment

Foster grassroots partnerships for lasting health outcomes

“We have the tools, resources, and political will—now we must act with urgency and unity,” he stated, reinforcing the government's unwavering commitment to universal health coverage and disease-free India.