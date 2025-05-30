NZ Expands Mental Health Innovation Fund, Eases Access for Grassroots Groups

The New Zealand Government has officially opened the second round of its Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund, as announced by the Minister for Mental Health, Matt Doocey. This initiative is part of the Government’s broader strategy to provide effective, accessible mental health and addiction support to communities across the nation.

In his statement, Minister Doocey reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring timely, high-quality care for individuals reaching out in moments of distress. "The bottom line for this Government is to ensure we are delivering timely quality mental health and addiction support to those who are bravely reaching out for help in their greatest time of need," he said.

Lower Barriers to Access for Community Organisations

One of the key changes in this second round is the reduction in the matched funding limit required for applicants. This move is expected to open the door for more grassroots organisations to participate, particularly smaller community-based entities that often lack the financial capacity to meet previous funding thresholds.

Doocey expressed enthusiasm over the broader inclusion, saying, “This time, there will be more smaller grassroots organisations that will be eligible to apply for funding due to the recently announced lowered matched funding limit required.” This strategic shift is seen as vital to fostering innovation at the community level, where unique and localized approaches to mental health support are often developed.

New Digital Mental Health Service by Tend Health

The Minister also announced the final recipient of funding from the first round: Tend Health Ltd. The company will launch a new digital primary mental health and addiction service aimed at bridging critical access gaps, especially for individuals not enrolled in a general practice or who experience barriers to physical healthcare settings.

Tend’s service will be delivered through a multi-disciplinary mental health and addictions team, offering virtual support and extended operating hours. The aim is to provide flexibility and meet people where they are, both figuratively and literally.

Once fully operational, the digital platform is expected to facilitate more than 15,000 sessions for over 5,000 individuals. This innovative step aligns with the Government’s vision of expanding reach and reducing delays in mental health and addiction services.

The initiative will receive $1.97 million in Government funding over the next two years, which Tend will match dollar-for-dollar, bringing the total investment to just under $4 million.

Success Stories from Round One

The first round of the Innovation Fund has already borne fruit, with eight other organisations receiving support to develop or expand their services. These include:

MATES in Construction : Focused on suicide prevention and mental health support in the construction industry.

Mental Health Foundation : Known for public awareness campaigns and mental wellbeing resources.

Youthline : Providing youth-focused counselling and helplines.

Wellington City Mission : Delivering support services to vulnerable communities.

Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust : Enhancing youth mental health programs in the Bay of Plenty.

Sir John Kirwan Foundation : Promoting mental health education in schools.

Women’s Refuge : Offering mental health support to survivors of domestic violence.

Just a Thought: Specializing in online cognitive behavioural therapy modules.

These initiatives underscore the Government’s multidimensional approach—investing not only in digital access and clinical workforce expansion but also in educational, social, and grassroots programs.

Encouragement for Future Applicants

Minister Doocey concluded by encouraging all eligible community providers to apply for the second round of funding. “By supporting these initiatives, we’re ensuring that people across New Zealand can access the support they need, while also working towards the Government’s goal of growing the clinical workforce and reducing wait times for mental health and addiction services,” he said.

The Government sees this fund as a critical lever for scaling effective solutions and fostering collaboration across the health sector. By reducing administrative and financial barriers, it hopes to unlock more innovation from communities themselves—bringing care closer to those who need it most.