Rānui Apartments Open to Support South Island Patients Near Christchurch Hospital

In a significant step toward easing the burden on patients requiring specialist healthcare in Christchurch, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon officially opened the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust’s new Rānui Apartments. This major expansion adds 54 modern apartments to the existing accommodation provided by the Trust, creating a comprehensive and inclusive home-away-from-home for patients and their families.

Support for Patients Facing Serious Health Challenges

The Rānui Apartments are designed to support individuals undergoing critical medical treatments such as cancer therapy, bone marrow transplants, heart surgeries, and other complex interventions. For many patients who must travel from remote parts of the South Island or elsewhere in New Zealand, securing accommodation close to Christchurch Hospital is not only challenging but emotionally and financially draining.

“These new facilities will remove that burden by providing free accommodation and wrap-around services for eligible travelling patients and their families, located just 500 metres from the Christchurch Hospital,” said Minister Brown during the opening ceremony.

Largest Patient Accommodation Provider in the South Island

The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust’s expansion with the Rānui Apartments marks a new chapter in patient care infrastructure in New Zealand. With the addition of these 54 apartments to the existing 26 at Rānui House, the Trust now operates 80 accommodation units, making it the largest provider of patient housing support in the South Island.

The facilities include a range of housing types: studio units, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, catering to the diverse needs of individuals and families who may require both privacy and space during extended treatment periods.

What distinguishes the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust from other accommodation providers is its inclusive model. It offers support regardless of a patient’s age or treatment type, ensuring that no eligible individual or family is turned away due to arbitrary limits or restrictions.

Easing the Journey for Patients and Families

Minister Brown acknowledged the emotional and logistical difficulties that come with travelling for intensive treatment. “Travelling for life-changing treatment and surgery can be daunting. These new facilities will provide a stable, welcoming environment that helps reduce stress and allows families to focus on healing,” he said.

Importantly, the proximity of the apartments—just 500 metres from Christchurch Hospital—ensures that patients can attend their appointments and treatments without the added pressure of navigating transportation or long commutes.

The inclusion of wrap-around services further enhances the patient experience, offering everything from emotional support to practical assistance during their stay.

A Milestone Made Possible by Vision and Community Effort

The opening of the Rānui Apartments is a testament to the enduring vision and commitment of the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust. Their successful fundraising and community engagement efforts have transformed a much-needed concept into a tangible reality for thousands of families.

Minister Brown expressed his gratitude to the organisation, stating, “I would like to thank the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust for their vision, dedication, and fundraising efforts that have made this project possible.”

The Trust has long been a vital support system in the health care continuum, bridging the gap between clinical treatment and everyday living for patients far from home. With the expansion now complete, they are poised to continue playing an even more impactful role in the lives of patients from across the South Island and beyond.