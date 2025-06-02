Left Menu

Karnataka Schools Implement Strict Covid-19 Precautions

As schools in Karnataka reopened post-summer vacations, students and staff adhered to Covid-19 precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distance amidst a rise in cases. The government issued guidelines to keep symptomatic individuals at home and enforce safety measures at schools.

As educational institutions across Karnataka welcomed students back from summer vacations, a notable sight was students donning masks in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases statewide.

Face coverings were common among students, teachers, and parents in Bengaluru schools, emphasizing precaution as the new school term began. The cautious approach extended to maintaining distance during interactions and meticulous entry procedures.

In alignment with state directives, the Karnataka government issued a circular urging parents to keep symptomatic children at home, following a review meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Such measures seek to safeguard student health amid lingering Covid-19 concerns.

