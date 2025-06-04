Left Menu

Gland Pharma Gains USFDA Nod for Blood Pressure Drug

Gland Pharma has secured USFDA approval for a generic medication to treat blood pressure issues. The pharmaceutical firm's drug, Angiotensin II Acetate Injection, is therapeutically equivalent to La Jolla Pharma's Giapreza. Gland Pharma enjoys a 180-day exclusivity in the market with promising sales figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:18 IST
Gland Pharma Gains USFDA Nod for Blood Pressure Drug
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gland Pharma, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, announced on Wednesday that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Angiotensin II Acetate Injection. This generic medication is designed to increase blood pressure in adults suffering from septic or other distributive shock.

The drug is a generic equivalent to La Jolla Pharma LLC's Giapreza and allows Gland Pharma to enjoy a 180-day market exclusivity as a 'First-to-File' applicant. This strategic advantage positions Gland Pharma to capitalize on the drug's market potential.

Data from IQVIA indicates that the drug achieved US sales of around USD 58 million for the 12-month period ending March 2025. In response to the positive development, Gland Pharma's shares closed 1.88 percent higher at Rs 1,623.70 each on BSE on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025