Gland Pharma Gains USFDA Nod for Blood Pressure Drug

Gland Pharma, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, announced on Wednesday that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Angiotensin II Acetate Injection. This generic medication is designed to increase blood pressure in adults suffering from septic or other distributive shock.

The drug is a generic equivalent to La Jolla Pharma LLC's Giapreza and allows Gland Pharma to enjoy a 180-day market exclusivity as a 'First-to-File' applicant. This strategic advantage positions Gland Pharma to capitalize on the drug's market potential.

Data from IQVIA indicates that the drug achieved US sales of around USD 58 million for the 12-month period ending March 2025. In response to the positive development, Gland Pharma's shares closed 1.88 percent higher at Rs 1,623.70 each on BSE on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)