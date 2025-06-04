Estrogen Creams: A Safe Bet for Breast Cancer Survivors?

In a groundbreaking study presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting, researchers revealed that older women diagnosed with breast cancer who used vaginal estrogen creams experienced longer survival rates. Contrary to previous fears, the study links estrogen cream usage with reduced risks of disease progression and death among breast cancer survivors.

The study, which analyzed records of 18,620 women aged 65 and older diagnosed between 2010 and 2017, found that estrogen cream users had a 47% lower risk of dying from breast cancer and a 44% lower risk of death from any cause, compared to non-users. Remarkably, even those with hormone-positive tumors benefited, though the differences were not statistically significant.

In another study presented at the same conference, researchers reported that cannabis usage doesn't worsen outcomes for cancer patients undergoing immunotherapy. Dr. Song Yao and his team found no difference in survival between cannabis users and non-users, providing assurance for patients managing cancer symptoms with cannabis. These studies underscore the importance of ongoing discussions between patients and healthcare providers regarding treatment options.