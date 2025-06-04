Sikkim Strengthens COVID-19 Measures Amid New Cases

Sikkim has reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases since May 29, as per the state Health Minister G T Dhungel.

Out of 526 samples tested at STNM Hospital in Gangtok, 15 were positive. In response, the government has enforced mandatory mask-wearing and sanitiser use in medical facilities.

Hospitals are well-prepared with COVID facilities, including dedicated beds and oxygen supply. The minister emphasized public awareness and adherence to protocols, urging calm and preventive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)