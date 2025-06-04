Left Menu

Sikkim Strengthens COVID-19 Measures Amid New Cases

Sikkim has reported 15 new COVID-19 cases since May 29, prompting enhanced safety measures. Health Minister G T Dhungel insisted on mandatory mask-wearing and sanitiser use. Hospitals are equipped with dedicated COVID facilities, and awareness campaigns will launch soon to curb the spread of the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:16 IST
Sikkim Strengthens COVID-19 Measures Amid New Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim has reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases since May 29, as per the state Health Minister G T Dhungel.

Out of 526 samples tested at STNM Hospital in Gangtok, 15 were positive. In response, the government has enforced mandatory mask-wearing and sanitiser use in medical facilities.

Hospitals are well-prepared with COVID facilities, including dedicated beds and oxygen supply. The minister emphasized public awareness and adherence to protocols, urging calm and preventive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025