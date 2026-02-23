MSME Ministry Hosts National SC-ST Hub Mega Camp in Itanagar

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, organised a National SC-ST Hub Mega Awareness Programme on 23 February 2026 at D.K. Convention Hall, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship and empowering the MSME ecosystem in the state.

The programme focused on disseminating information about the National SC-ST Hub Scheme and various Government of India initiatives for MSMEs. Entrepreneurs attending the event were also provided on-the-spot assistance for Udyam Registration.

High-Level Participation

The event was attended by Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, as Chief Guest. It was also graced by Shri Nyato Dukam, Minister for Commerce & Industries, Labour & Employment and IPR; Shri Kemto Jini, Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment and Tribal Affairs; Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME; and Dr. S.S. Acharya, CMD, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), along with senior officials from Central and State Governments.

Public Procurement Push for SC-ST and Women Entrepreneurs

In his opening remarks, Dr. S.S. Acharya highlighted the Government of India’s Public Procurement Policy, which mandates:

4% procurement from SC-ST owned Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs)

3% procurement from Women-owned MSEs

He noted that the National SC-ST Hub Scheme is designed to create an inclusive growth ecosystem and enhance participation of marginalised entrepreneurs in public procurement.

MSME Sector: A Key Growth Engine

Ms. Mercy Epao outlined the scale and contribution of the MSME sector, noting that it is:

The second-largest employer after agriculture

Contributing over 30% to India’s GDP

Accounting for 35% of manufacturing output

Contributing 46% of exports

She informed that more than 7.8 lakh MSMEs are registered on the Udyam Portal, providing employment to over 31 crore people.

She also elaborated on key schemes including PM Vishwakarma, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), MSE-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), ZED Certification, Trade Enablement and Marketing Scheme, Tool Room support, and Procurement and Marketing Support initiatives.

EDI Jote Inaugurated

A major highlight of the programme was the inauguration of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) at Jote by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The institute has been established with assistance from the Ministry of MSME.

Minister Nyato Dukam described the EDI as a landmark initiative for skill development, entrepreneurship promotion and capacity building in Arunachal Pradesh. The institute is expected to empower youth in the state and neighbouring regions through structured training programmes.

Call for Youth Participation

In his address, Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised the critical role of MSMEs in India’s economic growth and self-reliance. He said the Ministry of MSME is not only providing financial and infrastructural support but also enabling entrepreneurs to become self-sustaining.

He highlighted the alignment of state initiatives with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and urged youth to actively utilise Central and State schemes to build enterprises and contribute to economic development.

Interactive Technical Sessions

The programme provided an interactive platform for entrepreneurs to engage with stakeholders including Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), MSME-Development & Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO), financial institutions and other agencies.

Representatives from SIDBI, SBI, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL), TRIFED, IOCL and the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) briefed participants on:

Financial assistance schemes

Vendor empanelment processes

Credit support and market linkages

Procurement opportunities

The Mega Awareness Programme reinforced the Government’s commitment to inclusive entrepreneurship, particularly among SC-ST communities and tribal entrepreneurs, while strengthening the MSME ecosystem in the North East.