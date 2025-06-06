Chaos Erupts Over Altered COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stirred controversy by intervening in COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, bypassing input from a key CDC advisory panel. This unexpected move has left physicians and insurers in confusion regarding vaccine eligibility and coverage.

Kennedy, known for his vaccine skepticism, claimed the government is no longer recommending COVID shots for healthy children and pregnant women. This decision contrasts with the CDC's update allowing the shots for healthy children with parental and doctor agreement while removing the recommendation for pregnant women.

Usually, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviews and votes on such matters, ensuring recommendations affect insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Insurers await the panel's upcoming meeting before finalizing coverage decisions. Experts emphasize the need for guidance clarity to avoid liability issues.

