Preterm Pain Under Scrutiny: Rethinking Treatment for Infants

Research indicates that very preterm infants subjected to painful procedures in NICUs may experience long-term cognitive and behavioral impacts. Current pain management practices, such as using sucrose, have not proven effective. There's an urgent need for improved approaches to mitigate these impacts and enhance preterm infants' health outcomes.

Auckland | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:45 IST
  • New Zealand

Auckland University of Technology highlights a critical issue facing very preterm infants who spend extended periods in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs): exposure to painful procedures. Despite critical care needs, these frequent interventions are linked to adverse brain development and stress functioning.

Current standard practices, such as administering sucrose for acute pain management, are now under scrutiny. New research with Canadian colleagues reveals that sucrose does not prevent the long-term impacts of pain exposure on preterm infants, prompting calls for new pain management strategies.

As studies indicate a higher risk of emotional disorders in children born very preterm, experts advocate for comprehensive research into alternative pain relief methods. Improved clinical practices and culturally sensitive approaches could significantly enhance the well-being of these vulnerable infants.

