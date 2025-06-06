Preterm Pain Under Scrutiny: Rethinking Treatment for Infants

Auckland University of Technology highlights a critical issue facing very preterm infants who spend extended periods in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs): exposure to painful procedures. Despite critical care needs, these frequent interventions are linked to adverse brain development and stress functioning.

Current standard practices, such as administering sucrose for acute pain management, are now under scrutiny. New research with Canadian colleagues reveals that sucrose does not prevent the long-term impacts of pain exposure on preterm infants, prompting calls for new pain management strategies.

As studies indicate a higher risk of emotional disorders in children born very preterm, experts advocate for comprehensive research into alternative pain relief methods. Improved clinical practices and culturally sensitive approaches could significantly enhance the well-being of these vulnerable infants.