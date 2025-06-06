India on Alert: Rising Active Covid Cases Spark Preparedness Drive

India's Covid-19 active case count has surged past 5,000, with Kerala recording the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi, as per data from the Union Health Ministry released on Friday.

In response to the escalating situation, the central government is conducting mock drills to assess the readiness of healthcare facilities across the nation. States have been directed to ensure the availability of crucial resources such as oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medications amid the rising Covid cases.

The country currently reports 5,364 active cases, with four new deaths in the past 24 hours. Despite the numbers, officials assert that most cases are mild and managed at home. Regular technical review meetings are being held to evaluate the situation, and surveillance on influenza and severe respiratory illnesses continues at both state and district levels.

