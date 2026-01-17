Punjab Shines in Export Preparedness: Secures Leader State Status

Punjab has been hailed as a 'leader state' in the newly released Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024 by NITI Aayog, according to state Industries and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Ranking second among landlocked states, Punjab's position is notable as many top-ranked entities benefit from coastal access. The Export Preparedness Index, a data-driven assessment by NITI Aayog, evaluates export readiness across states based on criteria like policy framework and export ecosystem.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam and Member Arvind Virmani released the EPI 2024 report, lauding Punjab for its enhanced export capability, led by policy improvements and infrastructure growth. Despite logistical barriers, Punjab's strategic initiatives and infrastructure enhancements have propelled its success. The state continues to focus on strengthening its export-oriented infrastructure to elevate its role in India's global trade growth.

