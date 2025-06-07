Left Menu

Europe Faces Threat from New Designer Drugs and Opioids: EU Report

Europe is under threat from unknown designer drugs and potent new opioids, warns the EU Drugs Agency in its annual report. Seizures of synthetic cathinones reached 37 metric tons, mainly from India. Meanwhile, Britain's mental health benefit reforms could impact claimants adversely, and a CDC official has resigned from their advisory role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:26 IST
Europe Faces Threat from New Designer Drugs and Opioids: EU Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union Drugs Agency's latest annual report has raised alarms over the menace new designer drugs and potent opioids pose to Europe. According to the report, record seizures of synthetic cathinones, totaling 37 metric tons and primarily imported from India, have been reported in 2023.

In other health news, research from a charity reveals that about 25% of individuals in the UK with mental health conditions, who are claiming welfare benefits, fear losing their entitlements due to impending government reforms. These planned reforms aim to save the UK government a significant sum by tightening benefit claiming rules.

Separately, a key resignation has occurred within the U.S. CDC. Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, a leading expert on pediatric infectious diseases, has stepped down from her advisory role on COVID-19 vaccines, citing her inability to assist the most vulnerable populations in the country as a reason for her departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025