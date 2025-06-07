Europe Faces Threat from New Designer Drugs and Opioids: EU Report

The European Union Drugs Agency's latest annual report has raised alarms over the menace new designer drugs and potent opioids pose to Europe. According to the report, record seizures of synthetic cathinones, totaling 37 metric tons and primarily imported from India, have been reported in 2023.

In other health news, research from a charity reveals that about 25% of individuals in the UK with mental health conditions, who are claiming welfare benefits, fear losing their entitlements due to impending government reforms. These planned reforms aim to save the UK government a significant sum by tightening benefit claiming rules.

Separately, a key resignation has occurred within the U.S. CDC. Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, a leading expert on pediatric infectious diseases, has stepped down from her advisory role on COVID-19 vaccines, citing her inability to assist the most vulnerable populations in the country as a reason for her departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)