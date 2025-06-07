Left Menu

Kerala Launches Pioneering Palliative Care Model

Kerala's government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has launched a groundbreaking palliative care model under the Kerala Care Universal Palliative Service Scheme. This initiative allows volunteers to register to help bedridden or terminally ill patients. The project has gained global attention for its innovative expansion of palliative care services.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the launch of a pioneering palliative care model under the Kerala Care Universal Palliative Service Scheme, aimed at assisting bedridden or terminally ill patients.

Inviting volunteers to register their services, Vijayan highlighted the global attention the state's efforts have garnered. Volunteers can dedicate at least one hour a week to palliative care, according to Vijayan's Facebook post.

The scheme is expanding to cater not just to bedridden patients, but also those with terminal illnesses. Presently, 1,34,939 people have registered as patients, marking a significant phase in volunteer registration for the campaign.

