Left Menu

Goa Health Minister Demands Accountability at GMCH

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane ordered the suspension of the GMCH Chief Medical Officer for alleged misconduct with a patient during a surprise visit. Rane emphasized the importance of patient care and professional behavior in healthcare, expressing intolerance for misconduct despite work pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:41 IST
Goa Health Minister Demands Accountability at GMCH
Vishwajit Rane
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has taken a firm stand against professional misconduct in healthcare. During a surprise visit to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Rane encountered allegations of a Chief Medical Officer mistreating a patient.

Located in Bambolim, the GMCH serves a broad community, including patients from neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka. Rane immediately addressed a complaint received on his phone, which accused the doctor of refusing treatment and behaving inappropriately.

On witnessing the situation firsthand, Rane reprimanded the CMO, emphasizing the need for proper patient interaction. He instructed Dr. Patil, GMCH's Medical Superintendent, to replace and suspend the CMO instantly, showcasing his commitment to patient welfare and professional standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025