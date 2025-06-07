Goa Health Minister Demands Accountability at GMCH

In a dramatic turn of events, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has taken a firm stand against professional misconduct in healthcare. During a surprise visit to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Rane encountered allegations of a Chief Medical Officer mistreating a patient.

Located in Bambolim, the GMCH serves a broad community, including patients from neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka. Rane immediately addressed a complaint received on his phone, which accused the doctor of refusing treatment and behaving inappropriately.

On witnessing the situation firsthand, Rane reprimanded the CMO, emphasizing the need for proper patient interaction. He instructed Dr. Patil, GMCH's Medical Superintendent, to replace and suspend the CMO instantly, showcasing his commitment to patient welfare and professional standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)