Tragic Loss: Newborns with Critically Low Birth Weight Succumb at District Hospital

Tragedy struck at the District Women's Hospital as four newborns died at the Special Newborn Care Unit due to extremely low birth weight. Hospital sources confirmed one of the deceased pairs were twins, born earlier this month.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rameshwar Mishra, stated that families had been forewarned about the critical condition of the infants and the hospital's inadequacies in providing necessary treatment. Despite advice to relocate the newborns to a better-equipped center, the suggestion was declined, leading to this devastating outcome.

Dr. Indukant Verma, Chief Medical Superintendent, noted that the infants' weights ranged significantly below survival thresholds. Efforts to stabilize them proved futile as their health continued to decline. An option to move the infants to Saifai Medical College was also rejected by their families.

