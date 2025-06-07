Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Newborns with Critically Low Birth Weight Succumb at District Hospital

Four newborns with critically low birth weights died at the District Women's Hospital's Special Newborn Care Unit. Despite being informed about their dire condition, families refused to transfer them to a better-equipped facility. Medical officials reported the infants' weights ranged from 780 to 1,150 grams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:23 IST
Tragic Loss: Newborns with Critically Low Birth Weight Succumb at District Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck at the District Women's Hospital as four newborns died at the Special Newborn Care Unit due to extremely low birth weight. Hospital sources confirmed one of the deceased pairs were twins, born earlier this month.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rameshwar Mishra, stated that families had been forewarned about the critical condition of the infants and the hospital's inadequacies in providing necessary treatment. Despite advice to relocate the newborns to a better-equipped center, the suggestion was declined, leading to this devastating outcome.

Dr. Indukant Verma, Chief Medical Superintendent, noted that the infants' weights ranged significantly below survival thresholds. Efforts to stabilize them proved futile as their health continued to decline. An option to move the infants to Saifai Medical College was also rejected by their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025