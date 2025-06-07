Karnataka Covid-19 Update: Rising Tally and Tragic Losses

Karnataka's battle with Covid-19 intensifies as the state reported two additional fatalities from the virus, raising the death toll to nine. Health department officials confirmed that both died of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections and had tested positive for Covid-19.

The recent victims include a 46-year-old Ballari resident and a 78-year-old man from Belagavi. Their deaths were confirmed on June 5, adding to the growing concerns around the pandemic's grip on the region.

Furthermore, the health department announced 57 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, increasing Karnataka's total case count to 894 for the year. The developments underscore the urgent need for continued vigilance and adherence to health guidelines.

