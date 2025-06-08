Stride to Longevity: The Rise of Japanese Walking

The latest fitness trend rocking the health community is Japanese walking, which promises health benefits with minimal equipment and time investment. Originated by Professors Hiroshi Nose and Shizue Masuki from Japan's Shinshu University, this interval-based walking technique alternates between fast and slow paces.

Japanese walking involves three-minute intervals of high-intensity followed by low-intensity walking, repeated for at least 30 minutes, four times a week. While it echoes high-intensity interval training, it's less taxing, only requiring a stopwatch and space, making it ideal for most.

Research, including a crucial 2007 study, underscores its health benefits, such as significant weight loss and enhanced fitness. However, not everyone completes the program, hinting it may not suit all. Nonetheless, the emphasis remains on regular moderate to vigorous activity to promote longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)