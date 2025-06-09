Empowering Youth: Project Sarathi's Transformative Impact on Healthcare Navigation

The 'Seva Se Seekhen' initiative has taken root in 1,467 hospitals across 34 states and UTs, inspired by the Project Sarathi model. Students assist patients in navigating healthcare services, enhancing efficiency and satisfaction within hospitals.

Backed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the program is operational in numerous hospitals, providing crucial non-clinical support roles for over 6,444 student volunteers nationwide, improving hospital logistics.

This initiative, originating from PGIMER, offers youth a chance to embrace civic responsibilities, demonstrating a successful integration of educational institutions in healthcare support, significantly reducing patient waiting times and improving the overall hospital experience.

