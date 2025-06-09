Karnataka's Covid-19 Spike and Emerging XFG Variant

Karnataka witnessed a notable surge in Covid-19 cases on Monday, reporting 265 new infections and elevating the positivity rate to 40.7 percent. The total number of cases documented in the state this year has reached 1,220, according to the health department figures.

In the past 24 hours, 650 tests were conducted, comprising 596 RTPCR and 54 RAT tests. The number of active cases has crossed the 500-mark, currently standing at 559, with only two patients requiring intensive care.

The emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, XFG, has been reported in India, identified in 163 cases out of approximately 6,000 nationwide, as per INSACOG data. The variant, noted for its rapid global dissemination following its initial detection in Canada, has not yet been found in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)