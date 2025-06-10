Kennedy's Shake-Up at CDC: Vaccine Panel Overhaul Sparks Controversy

In a controversial move, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel. The decision, which has sparked a wave of protest from the scientific community, aims to restore public trust in health agencies, according to Kennedy's department.

Kennedy, known for his vaccine skepticism, insists that the change will prioritize public trust over any specific vaccine agenda. While Kennedy maintains current vaccine standards, his actions have raised doubts among lawmakers, with some expressing concern about the potential impact on public confidence and health policies.

Critics, including former FDA Chief Scientist Jesse Goodman, argue that the shake-up may erode public trust rather than enhance it. As deliberations continue, the future of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices remains uncertain, with many questioning the implications of Kennedy's unprecedented actions.