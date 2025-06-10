Left Menu

Kennedy's Shake-Up at CDC: Vaccine Panel Overhaul Sparks Controversy

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 CDC vaccine experts, drawing protests from scientists. Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic, claims the move will restore public trust. Critics argue it will undermine public confidence, highlighting conflicts of interest concerns within the panel's composition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 07:30 IST
Kennedy's Shake-Up at CDC: Vaccine Panel Overhaul Sparks Controversy
Kennedy

In a controversial move, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel. The decision, which has sparked a wave of protest from the scientific community, aims to restore public trust in health agencies, according to Kennedy's department.

Kennedy, known for his vaccine skepticism, insists that the change will prioritize public trust over any specific vaccine agenda. While Kennedy maintains current vaccine standards, his actions have raised doubts among lawmakers, with some expressing concern about the potential impact on public confidence and health policies.

Critics, including former FDA Chief Scientist Jesse Goodman, argue that the shake-up may erode public trust rather than enhance it. As deliberations continue, the future of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices remains uncertain, with many questioning the implications of Kennedy's unprecedented actions.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025