Miracle Recovery: Indian-Origin Boy Overcomes Rare Genetic Disorder
Mannat Singh, a 19-month-old boy in Singapore, overcame a rare genetic disorder, SCID, through a successful stem-cell transplant. Diagnosed at six days old, he was the first in Singapore to be diagnosed with SCID at birth. His mother shared her emotional journey through guilt and relief.
An Indian-origin toddler in Singapore has triumphed over a rare genetic disorder thanks to a groundbreaking stem-cell transplant. The 19-month-old, Mannat Singh, faced severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), a life-threatening condition, shortly after birth.
Diagnosed at just six days old through Singapore's National Expanded Newborn Screening programme, Mannat was the first baby in the nation diagnosed with SCID at birth. His condition required a delicate approach, ruling out traditional radiation-based treatments.
Mannat's recovery marks a significant medical milestone, highlighting the critical role of early SCID screening. His mother, a nurse, expressed immense relief and hope for their future, now free of the looming threat.
