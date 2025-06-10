Real-world Impact of Anti-Obesity Injections Revealed in New Study

A recent study conducted on U.S. patients has uncovered that the effectiveness of anti-obesity injections such as semaglutide and tirzepatide is potentially lower in real-world scenarios compared to what clinical trials suggest. These medications are primarily prescribed for weight management and type 2 diabetes treatment through blood sugar regulation.

The research, published in the Obesity Journal, detailed that patients on these injectables experienced less weight loss in practice, likely due to high discontinuation rates and reduced dosage regimens compared to clinical trial parameters, according to lead author Dr. Hamlet Gasoyan from the Cleveland Clinic.

Following 7,881 adult patients, the study found that insurance issues, side effects, and medication shortages were among the reasons for discontinuing treatment, affecting overall weight loss outcomes and blood sugar levels among those with pre-diabetes.

