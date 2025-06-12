U.S. Economy Faces Labor Market Challenges Amid Tariff Concerns

The number of new unemployment claims in the U.S. remains at an eight-month peak, signifying cooling labor market conditions, while diminished domestic demand has tempered producer prices. These factors, coupled with concerns over trade policies, may drive the Federal Reserve to consider further interest rate cuts soon.

Data indicates that although recent inflation rates have been moderate, there is an expectation of rising inflationary pressure in the latter half of the year as businesses adjust to tariffs. The Fed is likely to maintain interest rates but remains wary of potential trade disruptions that could further complicate economic recovery efforts.

The labor market's momentum is waning amid immigration crackdowns, with recent figures showing decreased job growth compared to previous years. These adjustments may lead to substantial revisions in employment figures as economists predict possible downward revisions in jobs data due to restrictive immigration policies and increased deportations by the Trump administration.