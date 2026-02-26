Ecuador to Hike Tariffs on Colombian Imports Amid Border Security Concerns
Ecuador will increase tariffs on Colombian imports from 30% to 50% starting March 1. The production ministry cited security concerns, specifically Colombia's lack of effective measures in border security, as the reason for the tariff hike.
Ecuador announced an increase in tariffs on imports from Colombia, raising them from 30% to 50% starting March 1. The government revealed this decision in a Thursday statement, attributing the hike to security concerns.
The production ministry highlighted Colombia's shortcomings in implementing concrete and effective border security measures as a central reason for the tariff adjustment.
This move signals growing tensions between the neighboring countries, with Ecuador taking a firm stance to address perceived security vulnerabilities along its border.
