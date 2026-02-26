Ecuador to Hike Tariffs on Colombian Imports Amid Border Security Concerns

Ecuador announced an increase in tariffs on imports from Colombia, raising them from 30% to 50% starting March 1. The government revealed this decision in a Thursday statement, attributing the hike to security concerns.

The production ministry highlighted Colombia's shortcomings in implementing concrete and effective border security measures as a central reason for the tariff adjustment.

This move signals growing tensions between the neighboring countries, with Ecuador taking a firm stance to address perceived security vulnerabilities along its border.