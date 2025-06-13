AIIMS Conclave: Pioneering Best Practices in Indian Healthcare

In a bid to address regional disparities and strengthen India's public health framework, AIIMS campuses are harnessing innovation and evidence-based healthcare, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said.

At a virtual conclave, Nadda emphasized AIIMS's role in raising healthcare standards, nurturing future leaders, and sharing best practices for wider adoption.

This two-day event featured AIIMS institutes nationwide, focusing on patient-centric care and digital transformation, underscoring AIIMS's commitment to advanced medical education, research excellence, and high-quality public healthcare services.

