AIIMS Conclave: Pioneering Best Practices in Indian Healthcare
The AIIMS institutions, strategically located across India, are centers of healthcare innovation, promoting equitable, evidence-based services. The first conclave on Best Practices showcases AIIMS's focus on patient care, digital transformation, and academic excellence, highlighting their role in advancing public health systems and preparing future healthcare leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:14 IST
India
- India
In a bid to address regional disparities and strengthen India's public health framework, AIIMS campuses are harnessing innovation and evidence-based healthcare, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said.
At a virtual conclave, Nadda emphasized AIIMS's role in raising healthcare standards, nurturing future leaders, and sharing best practices for wider adoption.
This two-day event featured AIIMS institutes nationwide, focusing on patient-centric care and digital transformation, underscoring AIIMS's commitment to advanced medical education, research excellence, and high-quality public healthcare services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
