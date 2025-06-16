Left Menu

Rheumatoid Arthritis on the Rise: Global Disparities Unveiled

Rheumatoid arthritis cases rose over 13% globally since 1990, affecting nearly 18 million people in 2021, a study reported. The increase was noted especially in young populations, with disparities linked to sociodemographic differences. Regions with higher indices experienced the greatest burden, while targeted public health policies were recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:28 IST
Rheumatoid Arthritis on the Rise: Global Disparities Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has revealed a significant increase in rheumatoid arthritis cases globally, with figures growing over 13% to affect nearly 18 million individuals by 2021. This chronic autoimmune disease, found to be increasingly diagnosed among younger populations, has become widespread, with varying impacts geographically.

The research, featured in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, highlights how population growth has exacerbated the condition's incidence, especially in countries like India, Pakistan, and Spain. In contrast, ageing has been a primary factor in its spread across nations such as Thailand, China, and Poland. Additionally, regions categorized with a high sociodemographic index are bearing the brunt of the disease.

Despite the widespread rise, the study points out that coordinated public health interventions could mitigate the burden. For example, declining rates in Japan are attributed to early diagnosis and treatment practices. The study suggests implementing localised policies and resources in low-to-middle sociodemographic index regions to control the increasing trend indicated by current projections up to 2040.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025