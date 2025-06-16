Crown Manager Appointed to New Dunedin Hospital Inpatient Build

In a decisive move to reinforce progress on the New Dunedin Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown has today announced the appointment of a Crown manager to take charge of delivering the Inpatient Building—a crucial component of New Zealand’s largest ever health infrastructure project.

The appointment of seasoned infrastructure leader Evan Davies signals a robust step forward for the long-awaited facility, reaffirming the Government's dedication to ensuring its timely and efficient delivery.

Evan Davies to Lead Inpatient Building Delivery

Evan Davies, a highly respected figure in New Zealand's infrastructure and property development sector, will assume the role of Crown manager. With more than three decades of leadership in large-scale projects—including within the health sector—Mr Davies is expected to bring sharp oversight and strategic direction to the next phase of the hospital’s development.

His mandate includes finalising the procurement strategy and securing the construction contract for the inpatient building, while also aligning project delivery with the broader goals of the New Dunedin Hospital programme.

Relieving Pressure on Health New Zealand

According to Minister Brown, this leadership move will allow Health New Zealand to focus on other national healthcare infrastructure demands while ensuring that the Dunedin facility stays on track. "As part of our commitment, we are putting strong leadership in place to drive the next stage of this project," Mr Brown stated.

The government is confident that Mr Davies’ experience will inject fresh momentum into the project, which has experienced delays and scrutiny over rising costs and shifting timelines in recent years.

Unprecedented Health Investment

The New Dunedin Hospital represents a historic commitment to health infrastructure, with a record $1.88 billion investment earmarked for its development. This figure makes it the most expensive and ambitious hospital project in New Zealand's history.

Slated to be built on the former Cadbury site in central Dunedin, the facility aims to meet the healthcare needs of Otago and Southland residents for generations to come. The hospital's scope includes cutting-edge operating theatres, advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities, and modern inpatient wards—all designed to provide top-tier care in a post-pandemic world.

Symbol of Renewal and Resilience

Announced as a reaffirmation of the government’s January 2025 commitment to the project site, the appointment of a Crown manager marks a new chapter in ensuring delivery efficiency and restoring public confidence in the project.

“This step will help ensure the project remains on track, and that we deliver a world-class facility providing timely, high-quality care in Dunedin,” Mr Brown emphasized.

Looking Ahead

Construction progress on the new inpatient facility is expected to ramp up in the coming months under Mr Davies’ oversight. While challenges remain—including workforce constraints and construction sector pressures—the Government’s latest move demonstrates a firm intent to meet key milestones and ensure that Dunedin receives the state-of-the-art hospital it was promised.